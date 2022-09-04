First female Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire due to retire

By Alex Pope
BBC News, East

Helen Nellis with the Queen in 2017Lord-Lieutenant's Office
Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis has been the Queen's representative for Bedfordshire for just over 10 years

A Lord-Lieutenant who was the first woman to take on the role in Bedfordshire in 500 years is stepping down after 10 years of meeting "incredible people".

Helen Nellis is due to be replaced by Susan Lousada on 6 September.

The role represents the Queen in the county and involves arranging royal visits and attending charity events.

Speaking of her time, Mrs Nellis said: "The wonderful spirit of the people who live here is fantastic."

Lord-Lieutenant's Office
Helen Nellis said: "We are so lucky in Bedfordshire, we have a really vibrant multi-cultural and ambitious community."

Mrs Nellis, a barrister, started as Lord Lieutenant on 22 February 2012, aged 51. At the time she was thought to be one of the youngest people in the UK to ever take up the role.

The Queen appoints a Lord-Lieutenant for each county on the advice of the prime minister, who consults widely in the area concerned.

The role involves advising on matters concerning the Crown and supporting voluntary organisations.

During her tenure she worked to "shine a light on those people that are trying to build stronger communities", including young people, she said.

"We live in an extremely complex world and young people don't always get a good press and the young people I meet, they're expectational," she added.

Lord-Lieutenant's Office
"Every day is different and surprising," said Helen Nellis
Lord-Lieutenant's Office
Mrs Nellis has been to many events - "too many to count" - in her 10 years, including Luton Carnival

Her replacement, Susan Lousada, said Mrs Nellis had "fulfilled the role with dignity, integrity, energy and absolute commitment".

She said she was "honoured and delighted" to be taking over the "historic role".

Lord-Lieutenant's Office
Helen Nellis has met many members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales

Mrs Nellis said: "We've got gritty towns and beautiful villages. The wonderful spirit of the people who live here is absolutely fantastic.

"It's a county that's full of music, the arts and sports, and all traditions blending together."

Over the years she has met many members of the royal family as well as countless volunteers.

"I've seen that individuals can make a difference and you can make even more of a difference if you work together with other good-hearted people," she said.

Lord-Lieutenant's Office
She also met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Youthscape in Luton in 2016
Lord-Lieutenant's Office
She also visited fundraiser Cpt Sir Tom Moore to wish him a happy 100th birthday

