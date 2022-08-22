Milton Keynes plans month of action against violent crime
By Sam Read & Rachael McMenemy
BBC News, East
- Published
Police in Milton Keynes are appealing to the community to help them tackle violent crime. A month of action is planned for December aiming to get the community more involved with police in combatting the problem. What do people in the city think of the plan?
'Something has to be done'
Jason Rice's son Ben Gillham-Rice and his friend Dom Anash, both 17, were stabbed to death at a house party in Milton Keynes in October 2019.
He's supporting larger deterrents and support for young people in the hope no-one else goes through the pain his family have experienced.
"My personal view is people aren't bothered about getting caught with a knife," he said.
He would like to see early intervening to educate young people "they don't need to carry knives" and believes a combination of community groups, schooling and harsher punishments for possession and use of a blade could help.
"You'd think what happened to Ben and Dom knife crime might have slowed down but it hasn't. Something has to be done," he said.
'It's so surprising'
Jordan Spencer is a basketball coach who works with the 5 On It Foundation as part of their Gang Today, Gone Tomorrow project.
The foundation runs skills workshops and sports for children and are backing the month against violence initiative.
Growing up in Milton Keynes, he said the area always felt safe but after leaving and coming back to the city he now feels like the areas has changed.
He said: "It was so safe, I went out with friends and never really heard about crime but since I've come back there's a lot of crime. A lot of knife crime and young people. It's so surprising to see when you've grown up in this area and see the change.
"Not too long ago, I had a personal incident with a neighbour, a young male involved in a gang, and he was stabbed and almost lost his life."
'Always worried'
Makx Agyemang is a dad of two and said he was "always worried" when his kids go out at night.
"Obviously, as I've got kids, I'm always worried for them. Maybe they'll go out and get involved with the wrong crowd?"
He said involvement in community groups could help young people attracted to violent crime get "love and support" that they might not get at home and may stop some from turning to crime.
'We won't arrest our way out of knife crime'
Ch Insp Euan Livingstone of Thames Valley Police says it is key to ensure there are more tools to combat violent crime than policing.
As part of the month of action, a host of community projects and activities are also being planned alongside a candlelit procession to remember those who had died as a result of knife crime.
The Knife Angel sculpture will also be placed outside MK Dons' home ground, Stadium MK, for the month.
Educational workshops will also be held.
Ch Insp Livingstone said the initiative would be a "proactive way to work together to combat and address violence and knife crime".
Milton Keynes did not have a unique violence problem, he said.
But he added it was important local partners including charities, community groups and the local authority worked with police to prevent people getting involved in violent crime.
"It's not just about police being the only tool in box. We wont arrest our way out of knife crime."
"I was asked recently in a public forum about it by a mother who didn't want to take her children to the swing park. As a dad of two young boys, that sat with me.
"It's just wrong that someone in Milton Keynes in a certain area didn't feel they could take their children to the swing park. it's just wrong on every level.
"So we have to do something about it, we have got the opportunity to pull in the same direction."