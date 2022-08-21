Bedford stabbing: Two people arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Police were called to Palgrave Road in Bedford just before 18:30 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of murder and being questioned.
Det Insp Richard Stott said: "We have so far made two arrests in connection with this incident and are carrying out numerous lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances that led to this man's tragic death.
"This was a horrific incident that happened in the early evening in a busy residential area, and we are asking anyone who has any information to get it touch with us immediately."
