Arriva bus workers to strike over 'real term pay cut'
About 900 bus workers are due to go on strike in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union said workers at the Arriva Bus Company had been offered pay rises of 4%-6%, but high inflation meant it was a pay cut in real terms.
The industrial action on 5 and 6 September will affect the company's depots in Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead.
Arriva said it was "focused on offering a fair and affordable pay deal".
The action, which will have an impact on services across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, is due to run from 03:00 BST on 5 September to 02:59 on 7 September and Unite said more strikes would be scheduled if the dispute was not resolved.
'Severe disruption'
The union said Arriva had offered drivers, administration staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters pay rises, but as inflation was 12.3%, using the government's retail price index measurement for 17 August, this represented "a pay cut in real terms".
It also said the pay offer for drivers was tied to a reduction of 16.6% in overtime rates and Arriva also wanted to end paid time for compulsory duties outside of driving, such as travelling to a bus stop or to pick up a bus mid-route.
Regional officer, Jeff Hodge, said: "Our members are striking as a last resort because Arriva is refusing to offer a reasonable pay rise, despite being more than able to afford to.
"The company is responsible for the severe disruption these strikes will cause.
"We urge them to return with an offer our members can accept to end this dispute as soon as possible."
An Arriva spokeswoman said: "We remain focused on offering a fair and affordable pay deal, as well as ensuring our vital bus services and networks are sustainable across the region."