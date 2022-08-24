Arrests over suspicion of blackmail after man dies in Hemel Hempstead
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail after a man was found dead in a car.
The man, who was in his 40s, was found in the vehicle in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, 14 August.
Hertfordshire Police was called by the ambulance service to a location outside a four-storey block of flats at Bohemia, off Queensway, at 16:18 BST.
Officer said they were treating the death as "unexpected" and the two men were no longer in custody.
"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of blackmail in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue," the force said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.