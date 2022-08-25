Milton Keynes cash machine stolen in shop ram raid
A cash machine has been ripped out of a wall in a ram raid on a convenience store.
The Premier shop in Yearlstone Square, Ashland, Milton Keynes, was targeted at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said a Land Rover Discovery was rammed into the wall to take out the machine, which was then loaded into a black BMW 1 Series.
The offenders drove off in the car leaving the 4x4 behind. Police have appealed for witnesses.
The force said the Land Rover had been stolen from an address on Pinewood Drive, Bletchley, on Tuesday evening.
It added the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, gloves and balaclavas, possibly also used a BMW 3 Series in the incident.
