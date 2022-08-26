Ed Sheeran says Jamal Edwards 'kicked things off for him'

Jamal Edwards presents an award at NCS YES Live at The Roundhouse on March 29, 2016 in London, EnglandGetty Images
Jamal Edwards found fame after setting up music platform SBTV in 2006 which helped to launch Ed Sheeran's career

Ed Sheeran has credited music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards with helping him forge a "successful career".

YouTube star Edwards, who died in February, founded SBTV, an online grime and rap music platform.

Sheeran, who appeared on the platform, was speaking at an event to celebrate Luton-born Edward's life on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

SBTV "was definitely the first thing that kicked [things] off," he said.

Sheeran added he would "definitely not [be] having a successful career" without the influence of Edwards.

PA Media
Ed Sheeran said SBTV was "the first thing that kicked [things] off" for him

Edwards launched the platform after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15.

As well as Suffolk singer Sheeran, it helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Skepta, Jessie J and Stormzy.

He was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2014 and, in the days after his death, tributes flooded in, including from the Prince of Wales, Idris Elba and Sir Richard Branson.

Justin Dealey/BBC
The 12-hour celebration was described as a "mega-cook up"
Justin Dealey/BBC
Big Narstie took to the stage during the event at Studio 338 in Greenwich

Friends, family, other celebrities - such as Lady Leshurr and Big Narstie - and those he inspired gathered at Studio 338 in Greenwich, south-east London for an event in aid of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

Led by his mother, musician and Loose Women host, Brenda Edwards, joined in a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio's Justin Dealey, Sheeran said: "It's a really nice event today because it's like the first proper big public thing that people can come to.

"The funeral was very private and small. It's nice just to have anyone and everyone be able to come here and pay respects."

PA Media
Brenda Edwards said it had been a "bittersweet day"

Brenda Edwards described the 12-hour celebration as a "mega-cook up" but said it was a "bittersweet day".

"It's been an emotional day today," she said, "I've done a lot of crying.

"It's nice because so many people have been speaking to me about their memories which is what this was about. But at the same time it's sad.

"It's important to keep Jamal's legacy going and that's what we're going to do... it's a bittersweet day, an emotional day but I'm glad that we managed to pull it off for Jamal. I know he's watching, he's having a boogie up there.

"I just want to make him proud."

Earlier this month, an inquest concluded that Edward's death was drug-related.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

