Milton Keynes: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A5
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A5.
The 24-year-old man, from the Wolverton area of Milton Keynes, was fatally injured on the northbound carriageway at 03:45 BST on Saturday, police said.
He was hit by a blue Dacia Sandero between the junctions for the A509 Portway in central Milton Keynes and the A422 Abbey Hill roundabout.
Thames Valley Police has called for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who saw a pedestrian walking on the northbound carriageway of the A5 between about 03:20 BST and 03:47 BST, it said.
