Milton Keynes murder trial hears accused did not want to use knife
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old student told his trial he had not intended to use a knife .
Ahmednur Nuur was stabbed in the back by Justice Will-Mamah, 18, near Milton Keynes College on 11 February.
Mr Will-Mamah admits killing the teenager, but said he had taken a knife from the bag of another schoolboy and acted in self-defence when confronted by a group of youths in masks.
He denies murder and possessing a knife.
Luton Crown Court heard Ahmednur had skipped school and met other boys near Milton Keynes College at lunchtime that Friday.
The defendant told jurors a group in masks ran towards him shouting his name and telling him they knew he was from the Lakes Estate.
He said another boy told him there was a knife in his bag and said he should take it.
Mr Will-Mamah said he was attacked and put to the floor, and was then hit in the middle of his forehead by a stone or a piece of rock which required three stitches.
He told the court that, at the time, he thought he might have been stabbed as "blood was coming down my face and eyes - a lot of blood".
The defendant, of Coniston Way in Bletchley, said he produced the weapon which caused the group to run away and that he "swung the knife once in front of me - I don't remember it connecting with anyone".
Ahmednur, an A-level pupil at Walton High School in Milton Keynes, was stabbed in the back and died from blood loss.
'No good reason'
Mr Will-Mamah, a St Paul's Catholic School pupil, told jurors he did not carry knives.
"I took it because I was scared I might get attacked because of the way they were dressed... scared they might have weapons," he said.
He said one of the group showed him the handle of a knife in his trousers.
Asked by his defence barrister Lewis Power QC why he had walked towards the group prior to his being attacked, he said: "My intention was to diffuse the situation."
He said that after being hit by the stone, he pulled out the knife but "did not want to use it on anyone. I wanted to try and scare them from me".
Earlier prosecutor Jane Osborne QC said: "The only person who produced a knife was the defendant.
"At the time the knife was used, the boys were running away. There was no good reason to use it."
On Tuesday, the court heard from a female witness who described Ahmednur as the "weakest link" in the group of boys involved in the fight, and that his face had not been covered.
The trial continues.
