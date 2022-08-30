Teen injured and two arrested after Hertfordshire car crash
A teenager has life-threatening injuries and two others have been arrested after the car they were in hit a wooden fence.
The blue Kia Sorreto was on Copper Mill Lane in West Hyde in Hertfordshire when it crashed at 16:30 BST on Saturday.
A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, who were in the car, were arrested on suspicious of various offences.
Another occupant of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.
Police said the vehicle was travelling from Park Lane in the direction of Old Uxbridge Road when it crashed.
PC Cory Kattenhorn, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it or the vehicle prior to the collision.
"I would also appeal to anyone who has information about the incident itself or information about the driver of the vehicle to get in touch with us."
