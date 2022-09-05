A414 closed after 'suspicious device' found at Cole Green recycling centre
A road was closed by police after a "suspicious device" was found at a recycling centre.
Hertfordshire Police closed the A414 in Cole Green, near Hatfield, at about 17:30 BST and reopened it at about 19:00.
Cole Green recycling centre was shut and a cordon was put in place "following a suspicious device that was found", the force said.
Police said there was no further information about the device.
