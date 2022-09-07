Education system in three villages could move to two-tier
- Published
A consultation into plans to change a borough's education system could be ready within weeks, a council heard.
The areas of Wootton, Cranfield and Stewartby in Bedfordshire could move to a two-tier system, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The change depends on two local authorities and the timing of the new academic year, Bedford Borough Council officer Chris Morris said.
"I think the consultation will probably be open on 31 October," he added.
Under the plans, pupils will move from a three-tier system (infant or junior, middle and upper) to a two-tier system (primary and secondary).
Mr Morris, the council's acting chief officer for education, SEND, and schools, told the council's Children's Overview and Scrutiny Committee the plans would first be considered by the authority's executive.
John Wheeler, Conservative councillor for Wootton, said: "I know Central Beds have been dragging their feet on this one, and it's good to hear that at least we're getting close, and to let the parents know in a month's time that this is where we're going."
A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: "We have been working closely and working well with Bedford Borough Council to develop a plan for the schools in the Cranfield and Wootton areas to transition to the two-tier model of education.
"This is because some children living in Central Bedfordshire travel to schools in Bedford Borough and vice versa, so any changes must be coordinated and done simultaneously.
"Our plan for schools in the Cranfield area of Central Bedfordshire is due to be considered by our Executive Committee next month.
"If approved, parents, residents and the local community will then have the opportunity to have their say on the proposals."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk