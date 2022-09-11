Ipswich dilapidated Tudor building restored after 40 years
A Tudor building that has stood empty for more than 40 years has been restored from a "dilapidated eyesore" into a new business space.
Ipswich Borough Council, which owns it, said 4 College Street, in the town, was now a "bright" building with character.
It was vacated in 1981 and purchased by the authority in 2016.
The Grade II former 16th century merchant's house was damaged by fire in 1992 and has now been removed from the Ipswich Buildings at Risk Register.
The Tudor building, by the town's waterfront, has been opened along with 24 others for the Ipswich Society's annual Heritage Open Days weekend, which runs until Sunday.
It has been transformed "from a dilapidated eyesore to a bright new business space with character", a council spokeswoman said.
Nick Jacob, architect and chairman of the Ipswich Building Preservation Trust, said: "I am delightedly that this important historic building has been comprehensively repaired and conserved by Ipswich Borough Council.
"It may be small but it stands in a very prominent position and will hopefully be a catalyst for a sensitive redevelopment of the surrounding derelict site."
The restoration included a lime wash render with a painted top coat in traditional Suffolk colours of dark orange/ochre and dark green applied to the door and window timbers, the spokeswoman added.
Internal walls and ceilings have been repaired using "heritage-appropriate methods" such as lath and plaster.
Old oak timbers have been spliced with new, and bespoke-made doors, windows, cornices, architraves and balustrades have been made.
Labour councillor David Ellesmere, leader of the council, said it was great that "this fantastic Ipswich building" has been brought back to the "standards it deserves".
John Norman, chairman of the Ipswich Society, said: It's a wonderful renovation, a wonderful asset to the town and a valuable contribution to the heritage of the town."
The building is to be rented out as office space, the council added.
