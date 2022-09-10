Queen Elizabeth II: Luton man says 'part of the family has passed away'
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A town has "come together and everyone is mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen" the mayor of Luton has said.
Labour councillor Seema Saleem said "you can see the sadness of people" and it was an extremely "sad time".
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.
Luton resident, Ali Hamza, 27, said "it feels like part of the family has passed away" and she was a "good woman".
Ms Saleem said: "Luton is a very diverse and multicultural community and everyone has come together and is mourning the loss."
She said her father Raja Saleem, who is a former councillor and Mayor of Luton, met the Queen in 1999 when she opened the new terminal at Luton Airport.
He told her she was "really delightful, gracious, courteous".
She said that when her father had sat down for dinner he asked for a photo and the Queen insisted on taking off her glasses so there was no glare from the flash.
Laura Haydon, from Luton, said the news had not sunk in and she would really miss the Queen as she was a "massive fan".
"I think she's set up a foundation for the next royals to live up to," she said.
"Her son has watched her for 70 years; he knows what to do and how to do it, and she's set a great example."
Alison Taylor has been landlady at The Bricklayers pub in High Town for 37 years.
In 1999, she saw the Queen when she opened Hightown Community Sports and Arts Centre.
She managed to take a photo of her as she passed by and she said "she was a lot shorter than I thought" and she was "honoured to be so close to her".
"I'm very sad she's gone as she's been there all my life and I can't imagine her not being here," she said.
She said her clientele would raise a glass and toast the Queen, as that was what drinkers had done to mark the monarchs birthday over the years.
"I just think she was everyone's grandma, she had a great sense of humour and she was always there for everybody."
Mr Hamza said he had been left upset.
"I've been watching her since I was a kid and she's someone I've really looked up to for 27 years," he said.
"I don't think there can ever be anyone who can replace her."
He thanked her for her 70 years of service and said her work with the Commonwealth was one of her greatest achievements.
"Without her England, wouldn't be the way it is."
Prof Zafar Khan, chairman of Luton Council of Faiths, said she would be "sorely missed" and her commitment to the country was "selfless".
"The Queen is admired by the faith communities for her gentleness, humility, grace, astuteness, diligence and the dignified way in which she has carried out her duties as head of state, defender of faith and ambassador to the rest of the world," he said.
"We join in mourning the passing of the Queen with all people of all faith origins and with those of no religious persuasion."
Jana Regimantas, from neighbouring Dunstable, said she moved to the UK from the Czech Republic with her husband in 2015 and had always been a fan of the Queen, and Windsor Castle was one of their favourite places.
She said she could not imagine the country being led by a king.
"For us the Queen was always a symbol of this country and something to be proud of," she said.
"She was kind, open-minded and I liked her curiosity."
The council said a book of condolence would open at Luton Town Hall at 09:00 BST on Saturday and floral tributes were welcome to be placed on the front steps.
The mayor is due to make the official public proclamation of the ascent of King Charles III to the throne from the Town Hall steps at 14:30 on Sunday, which people are invited to attend.
