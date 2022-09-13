Arriva bus strikes called off after Queen's death
Two days of strikes by bus workers will no longer go ahead as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.
Arriva Bus Company said the union, Unite, had called off action planned across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire on 16 and 20 September.
A further walk-out, over a pay dispute, is expected to be held on 30 September.
Arriva said it had put forward a "significant pay offer" but Unite said it was not a "reasonable pay rise".
Previous strike action took place on 5 to 7 September.
The strikes were due to affect the company's depots in Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead.
Unite said Arriva workers had been offered pay rises of 4% to 6%, but high inflation meant it was a pay cut in real terms.
A spokesman for Arriva said: "We have put forward a significant pay offer for our employees, which recognises the great work that they do and reflects the unprecedented cost of living challenge facing the region.
"However, any pay rise has to be affordable in order to protect the long-term sustainability of the bus network."
Jeff Hodge, from the union, previously said the action was a "last resort because Arriva is refusing to offer a reasonable pay rise, despite being more than able to afford to".