Wendover: Son detained for manslaughter of John Bamford, 77
- Published
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act after killing his 77-year-old father.
John Bamford suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died at his home in Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire, on 6 April 2021.
His son, Courtnay Bamford, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Thames Valley Police said Bamford suffered from "undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia at the time".
Bamford, of Griffin Place, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court to a hospital order under Section 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983, without limitation of time.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said it was a "tragic incident".
"This terrible event has had a profound effect on the family as well as friends and neighbours that saw the dreadful events unfold," he said.
"The family have supported this difficult investigation throughout and I am very grateful for their bravery.
"The court heard from Giles, John Bamford's son, about the impact these awful events have had on him and the rest of the family which was incredibly moving.
"Our thoughts continue to be with John's family and friends at this difficult time."
