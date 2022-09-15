Frogmore Paper Mill fire: Boys, 13, charged with arson

Fire at industrial unit on Frogmore RoadSouth Beds News Agency
Frogmore Paper Mill advertises itself as the "birthplace of paper's industrial revolution"

Two teenagers have been charged with arson after a fire caused extensive damage to an historic paper mill.

A fire ripped through the visitor centre at Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 22 January.

It is the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world, with a paper-making machine installed in 1803.

The 13-year-old boys, both from Hemel Hempstead, are due at St Albans Youth Court on 5 October.

