Frogmore Paper Mill fire: Boys, 13, charged with arson
Two teenagers have been charged with arson after a fire caused extensive damage to an historic paper mill.
A fire ripped through the visitor centre at Frogmore Paper Mill at Apsley, near Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 22 January.
It is the oldest mechanised paper mill in the world, with a paper-making machine installed in 1803.
The 13-year-old boys, both from Hemel Hempstead, are due at St Albans Youth Court on 5 October.
