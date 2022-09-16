Theatre company to sue St Albans council over pantomime losses
- Published
A theatre company is taking legal action against a council after the discovery of asbestos forced a pantomime to close.
Evolution Productions said it was left with "huge losses" when its run of Snow White at the Alban Arena, St Albans, Hertfordshire, was stopped.
St Albans City and District Council said action was taken to ensure "the health and safety of public and staff".
Work to remove asbestos from the stage area cost about £237,000, it added.
The show at the council-owned venue starred Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu and comedian Jonny Weldon. It opened on 10 December and was due to run until 3 January but shut on 16 December after only 12 performances.
The theatre company said: "Ticket money had to be refunded or transferred and the actors were sent home without further pay.
"We were left with huge losses."
The council said a building survey in December found some asbestos had become exposed in a ceiling.
Asbestos dust particles had fallen onto the stage equipment below, though air tests showed there was no immediate risk to performers, staff or the audience, it added.
Evolution Productions said this led to most of its set being destroyed, along with hired lighting equipment.
"This happened without prior consultation with us and without our permission," it added.
The "devastating" losses were estimated to be about £600,000, Paul Hendy, the company's producer said.
"We have been offered no compensation whatsoever and so we have been left with no alternative but to take legal action," the firm added.
A council spokesman said: "In view of the prospect of legal action in the courts, we are limited in what we can say.
"Ensuring the health and safety of the public and staff at the Arena was our paramount concern and we had to close the Arena to allow for the asbestos issue to be dealt with.
"It was the right thing to do."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk