King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
'Opportunity to realise my potential'
Ben Gutteridge, from Northampton, was in care at 15 years old and then served 15 months in prison for assault two years later.
He then met Prince's Trust mentor Paul Hamblin at a homeless shelter in the town, and was convinced the charity could help him.
"If it wasn't for the course or for Paul Hamblin, I would either be in prison or dead now because I would have never changed my life," he says.
"The Trust gave me an opportunity to realise my potential and where I could go with my life and how much I could achieve."
After leaving the Trust course he has had a successful career in logistics and warehousing and now volunteers for the charity.
He says if could say something to the new King it would be "thank you".
"He funded it with his own money at the start and now it's such a success," he says.
'Game-changer' for police boss
Festus Akinbusoye, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, says he was helped by the Prince's Trust aged 22.
"I finished university and I imagined, like many aspiring young ambitious people, I could just walk into a job," he says.
"After applying for several jobs I just wasn't making any headway, so I decided I was going to set up a business.
"I remember approaching several banks and not one of them was interested in touching me. I wouldn't give up, so looked in the Yellow Pages and came across the Prince's Trust.
"I phoned them up and they referred me to a local office. I was unanimously supported by the panel of judges and they gave me a business mentor who I am still in touch with.
"That really was a game-changer for me - if it wasn't for the Prince's Trust and the mentor they gave me, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Mr Akinbusoye says the cinema risk and security management service business he set up went from four employees to 60 in 10 years.
"My experience with the Trust over the years is they continue to do a huge amount of work supporting the most vulnerable young people in the country," he says.
"Long may it continue."
'King Charles has opened so many doors'
Jewellery designer Alex Angle-Benscher, originally from Essex and now based in Hertfordshire, was able to set up his business thanks to a grant and coaching from the Trust.
His jewellery company, which gives a portion of profits back to education programmes, sells online and in 85 shops.
He says the Trust supported his idea, even though he had no capital behind him.
He says: "Not only did they coach with writing a business plan, they provided me with mentorship which I still have today and it is extremely vital, just as much as the money they awarded me.
"King Charles has opened so many doors for so much of my generation and he didn't have to.
"The fact he gave that opportunity, and has changed the lives of so many already, it is going to be really exciting to see what he does as king."
