Queen Elizabeth II: We will do her proud at funeral, says robe maker
- Published
An embroiderer who helped to make new ceremonial robes to be worn at the Queen's funeral has said the garments will look "splendid".
Jane Pavey, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, is part of the Guild of St Faith, that repairs vestments at Westminster Abbey.
She was part of a team who made 10 new copes that will be worn by the Dean of Westminster the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle and the Chapter (clerics), on Monday.
"We've been working on this for some time to have it prepared," she said.
For more than 20 years, Mrs Pavey has travelled weekly to London to work on robes at Westminster Abbey.
Along with nine other people, over the past three years "we have made fresh robes, they are all black, and they will be shown on Monday, at the funeral".
"They are quite elaborate, they are certainly intricate and rather beautifully done, they will look splendid," she said.
"We will certainly do the Queen proud."
Over the years Mrs Pavey has worked on many historical items - some dating back 400 years - including the Charles II robe worn by the late Dr Wesley Carr, the former Dean of Westminster, at the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002.
"I think it's a responsibility working on old material and that you get your work correct," she said.
"We don't rush work, the satisfaction is seeing work done well as I really enjoy doing embroidery."
She said there were only about 18 remaining members of the Guild of St Faith and they were a "dwindling band".
"We hope our work lasts", she added.
