Hundreds gather to remember Queen during Milton Keynes vigil
Hundreds of people have gathered for a memorial service to pay tribute to the Queen.
People were invited to lay a candle and the service, at The Milton Keynes Rose on Saturday night, included readings and music.
High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock, said the Rose was the "perfect place to bring everyone together".
One attendee also said it was "really important" to have somewhere to go for people who were unable to go to London.
Milton Keynes was yet to be developed when the Queen ascended the throne in 1952.
The new town was established in 1967 and became a city as part of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
Kathy Martin, who attended the service, said: " It's really important that local people who can't go to London can come somewhere like this and think about the Queen at a very sad time.
"She made a difference", said Elaine Roberts, who watched the Queen's sketch with Paddington Bear before coming out, to remind herself of the Queen.
For Nicole Gachie it was about finding a sense of community.
She said: "You know when you're a community in Milton Keynes, it just makes it more special."
"The Queen means a lot to us. Over 70 years of her service, so it's nice to celebrate her," said Nelius Gachie.
