News of axed Bedford bus routes leaves passengers feeling 'isolated'
Bus passengers say they may no longer be able to get to college or work after a decision was taken to axe two routes.
Stagecoach East, said the 72 and 73 Bedfordshire services, which run from Bedford to Sandy, via Biggleswade, were "deemed unsustainable".
They are due to stop on 30 October.
Emily Sheterline, 16, from Sandy, studies in Bedford, nearly 10 miles (16km) away, said the changes mean she would "struggle to get to college".
Her mother, Clare Sheterline, said they were "really reliant" on buses as there was no train route to use.
"I worry that she's not going to be able to complete her course at college and her education will be affected," she said.
"I don't want her to be upset with all the upheaval."
Tatiana Gacian lives in Bedford and works at Bedfordshire Growers, in Biggleswade.
She travels with four colleagues on the 72 bus most mornings and afternoons and said she does not know how she will get to work, as a taxi will be too expensive.
Patricia Bertin, moved to Potton, from London, after checking the bus routes so her family could get to work.
"I am really worried about this and the impact it will have on my children who don't drive," she said.
Jackie Warren said the changes "would be extremely damaging for the community" and wanted to know why they were being stopped and not "reduced".
Rebecca Watts uses the service twice a day to work and back from Potton to Sandy.
"I really don't know what I'll do now and feel isolated," she said.
Camellia Foster, a student from Biggleswade, said she chose to study at Bedford Sixth Form because of the bus routes.
She has been left upset and anxious that she might have to transfer to a different college "after already settling into my sixth form in Bedford".
"Stopping these bus routes is a disaster," Amy Jennings told the BBC.
"It [Stagecoach East] states they want the public to use buses instead of cars, but they either don't turn up or the service is going to be cancelled," she added.
Natalie Stokes said she will now have to use her car to take her daughter from Potton to Sandy, which is a distance of about three miles (5km).
"It will be extremely inconvenient for us," she said.
"We are effectively being cut off from Bedford and other places."
Darren Roe, managing director for Stagecoach East, said: "In line with government requirements, we have designed a new core network to provide a sustainable bus network now so that we can grow services over the long term."
