Stagsden solar farm to power 11,500 homes is approved
Plans for a solar farm to power 11,500 homes have been approved, despite concerns over the loss of farmland.
The panels will be installed across 79 hectares (194 acres) of land at Stagsden, near Bedford.
Developer Renewable Connections said the farm would "make a substantial contribution towards tackling the climate emergency in Bedfordshire".
It has been given the green light by the planning committee of Bedford Borough Council.
The committee heard how the development, on land off the A422 Newport Pagnell Road, between Stagsden and Cranfield, would have a maximum export capacity of 45.5MW, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Construction will begin in spring 2024, and will supply enough renewable energy to power up to 11,500 homes.
Conservative councillor James Weir raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land.
"Like everyone else I'm fearful of not having a continuing supply of energy that in the main is renewable," he said.
"I'm also fearful what the continued loss of good agricultural land will mean to our generation, and the generations to come."
He said that despite supporting solar farms as a "desirable way of capturing energy", he found it hard to "accept that an alternative site won't be a better option."
Committee chair, Liberal Democrat councillor Jonathan Abbott, said: "I think we as a borough need to do what we can in the short term to help mitigate a looming crisis.
"That's said, we are looking at agricultural land, which is good, viable, land.
"So I think we need to think very carefully when we are making our decision on this," he said.
