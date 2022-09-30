William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

William GlendinningHertfordshire Constabulary
William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland by Moor Hall Farm and died at the scene

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy.

William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September.

Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned by Moor Hall Farm and the schoolboy died at the scene.

His family said he was "loved by everyone and will be greatly missed".

Mr Glendinning was a pupil at Uppingham School in Rutland where he was "passionate about rugby, theatre and piano".

Police said investigations into the collision were ongoing.

