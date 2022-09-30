William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
- Published
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy.
William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September.
Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned by Moor Hall Farm and the schoolboy died at the scene.
His family said he was "loved by everyone and will be greatly missed".
Mr Glendinning was a pupil at Uppingham School in Rutland where he was "passionate about rugby, theatre and piano".
Police said investigations into the collision were ongoing.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.