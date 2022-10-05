Man rescued in Wheathampsted house fire dies
An investigation is under way after a man died in an early morning house fire.
Crews were called to Lower Luton Road in Wheathampstead, near Welwyn Garden City, at about 07:00 BST, Hertfordshire Fire Service said.
It added that the man was rescued from the ground floor of the house but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police said a joint fire and police investigation would be carried out into the incident.
The man has not been formally identified, but next of kin have been informed, the police said.
Roads in the area were closed off while firefighters from St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Hitchin tackled the blaze.
