Simon Thomas thanks NHS after baby born prematurely
TV presenter Simon Thomas has praised "incredible" NHS staff for delivering his baby daughter eight weeks early.
He said his wife Derrina fell "rapidly ill" and was taken to Stoke Mandeville hospital, Buckinghamshire, where their daughter was born on Tuesday.
The team "held our hands physically and in spirit the whole way through a very fear-filled and stressful day", he said on Instagram.
His family has "a long road ahead but she's in the best hands", he said.
In his post he said: "Not everything in life goes quite according to plan.
"One moment we think we've got eight weeks until our little one arrives; the next, after Derrina fell rapidly ill, we're suddenly welcoming into the world a very tiny, but hugely precious baby girl weighing just over three pounds."
He thanked the NHS neonatal team at the hospital who were "were simply incredible" and for being there for them.
"I cannot express how proud and blessed I feel right now - I have a beautiful, brave wife in Derrina, a precious son and now a tiny, wonderful daughter and sister for our boy Ethan.
"We have a long road ahead of being in hospital for the next few weeks, but we have the best team around us."
The former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter married his wife at Norwich Cathedral in July 2021.
His first wife Gemma passed away in November 2017, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
