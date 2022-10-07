M25: Clockwise carriageway closed in Hertfordshire after four-vehicle collision
A section of the M25 was closed in Hertfordshire for about 12 hours due to a crash involving four vehicles.
The clockwise carriageway was shut between junction 23 for the A1M and junction 25 for Cheshunt after a crash involving a lorry and three cars at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.
The National Highways Agency said it reopened at 07:00 BST.
It added that there was still a 60-minute delay in the area with four miles of congestion.
Drivers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys.
Traffic officers and police had been turning traffic caught in the closure around overnight.
Traffic Officers and Police are continuing to turn traffic around caught in the closure of the #M25 clockwise J23-J25. The number and types of vehicles means it is a slow process but it is happening. We understand your frustration, it is being done as fast and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mozl3YM5I2— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 6, 2022
