Stevenage's Vista Tower: Government takes legal action over unsafe cladding
The government has taken legal action against the freeholder of a 15-storey tower block over unsafe cladding.
Grey GR Ltd Partnership, the freeholder of Vista Tower in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, has been given 21 days to commit to remediating the defects.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said if work was not carried out an application would be made to the courts.
A spokesman for Grey GR said the safety of residents was its "utmost priority".
The DLUHC said the action followed "two years of delays for more than 100 residents" of the St George's Way building.
The leaseholders had been handed bills and been unable to sell their properties, despite the unsafe cladding being identified more than two years ago, the department said.
Levelling Up Secretary of State, Simon Clarke, said: "Enough is enough.
"This legal action should act as a warning to the rest of industry's outliers - big and small.
"Step up, follow your peers and make safe the buildings you own or legal action will be taken against you."
Sophie Bichener, a leaseholder in Vista Tower, said the action was "a step in the right direction for the innocent leaseholders still desperately pleading with their building owners to take responsibility".
A spokesman for Grey GR said: "We remain committed to starting remediation works as soon as possible.
"We have been in regular dialogue with senior officials at the department to address several unclear aspects within the legislation, and we have not been alone in raising these issues.
"We were surprised and disappointed to receive the notification of warning that the DLUHC intends to take legal action against Grey GR.
"We are seeking legal advice and will be unable to provide further comment whilst this matter is proceeding."
