Milton Keynes: Police ask public not to speculate about Furzton search
- Published
Police officers have urged people not to speculate about searches at a house in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police said it is "investigating some items" after officers were called to an address in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on Monday night.
"There is no wider risk to the local community and we are in the very early stages of this investigation," the force said.
No further details have been released.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.