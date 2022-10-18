Luton Borough Council to put up prices to help plug overspend
People in Luton will have to pay more for some services after the council approved increases in fees and charges.
The Labour council's executive heard parking and cemeteries were among services reporting income shortfalls in this year's budget monitoring.
A report said an extra £192,000 would be raised during the rest of the financial year once the increased charges come into effect on 1 November.
The price rises would also affect adult burials and community centre hire.
Some of the changes including increasing:
- Farley Community Centre main hall from £23.50 to £24.25 per hour at peak times
- Lewsey Community Centre main hall from £32.50 to £33.50 per hour at peak times
- Hockwell Ring Community Centre community hall from £23.50 to £24.20 per hour at peak times
- Adult burials from £800 to £850
- Weekend parking at car parks including Crawley Road and Vicarage Street, plus introducing a £1 evening charge, which was previously free
The council said it would help mitigate the forecasted £10.5m overspend, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour councillor for Limbury Rob Roche told the executive committee: "Given rising inflation and the proposed pay award this year, the council finds itself exposed to increased costs which weren't factored into the budget approved in February.
"These also contributed to the £10m overspend reported at quarter one," he said. "A mid-year review of our fees and charges has resulted."
