Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack.
Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty after stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital.
The trial heard the victim had obtained Olatuyi's phone and "taunted him" by posted images of it on social media.
Olatuyi, from Stanton Avenue in the city, is to be sentenced at Luton Crown Court next month.
The trial heard that two days before the stabbing, the two men had a fight, during which Mr Tayaye managed to obtain the defendant's mobile phone and posted images of it online.
Prosecutor, Benjamin Aina KC, said: "They had a long-standing dispute. They did not like each other.
"He [Mr Tayaye] was taunting the defendant about the fact that he had managed to obtain his mobile phone."
Olatuyi went to the victim's home on a scooter just before midnight on 28 March and stabbed him outside the house.
The defendant disposed of the his own clothing, the knife and the scooter. He was arrested in Northern Ireland three days later.
Olatuyi, who did not give evidence, said in a statement to the court that he acted in self-defence during the previous fight and he was not the man who later stabbed Mr Tayaye.
He was also convicted of affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and perverting the course of justice.
Adjourning sentencing, Judge David Farrell KC said: "The only sentence I can impose is imprisonment for life."
Det Ch Insp Will Crowther, from Thames Valley Police, said: "Olatuyi's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph's family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial."
"[He] will now finally have to take responsibility for his appalling actions."
