Kimberley Cameron killed in Aylesbury police car crash, inquest told
- Published
A jogger was killed on a pedestrian crossing by a police car responding to an emergency at the time, an inquest jury has heard.
Kimberley Cameron, 27, died on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in April 2021.
Officers in the car were responding to a crash in the nearby village of Waddesdon when the accident happened.
The inquest at Beaconsfield coroner's court is due to conclude on Friday.
Surrey Police was asked to conduct the investigation into the crash at the request of the Independent Office for Police Conduc.
Crash investigator Jo Robins told the jury that in the 2.2 seconds before the crash the police car was travelling at an average speed of 62 mph (99 km/h).
Ms Cameron had been waiting for at least four seconds at the crossing's push button lights, she said.
The jury was also told that earbuds were found in the road after the crash.
Ms Robins could not determine whether Ms Cameron was wearing the earbuds when she was struck by the car.
In a statement read to the jury Ms Cameron's mother Liane Cameron said her family "honestly believe Kimberley's death could have been avoided".
Her father, Kevin Cameron, raised concerns over the police driver's training.
The inquest continues.
