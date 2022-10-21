Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death.
Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and Ms Croucher's rucksack and other possessions at the property in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton.
Ms Croucher was last seen on 15 February, 2019, when she was aged 19.
"After a difficult process, we are now in a position to formally confirm that the body found in Loxbeare Drive last week is that of Leah," said senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown.
Neil Maxwell, a convicted sex offender who was found dead two months after Ms Croucher's disappearance, has been named as the prime suspect by police.
The 49-year-old who worked as a maintenance man for the home owner, who lives abroad, was the only person to have keys to the house when she vanished, police said.
He was being hunted by police in connection with a sexual assault that happened in November 2018 and had evaded arrest on 18 occasions prior to his death in April 2019.
Last week, the force said forensic examinations at the house could take "several weeks" to complete, meaning a continued police presence at the house and wider area.
Det Supt Brown said: "The grief and shock of Leah's family and friends is unimaginable, and they have shown enormous courage, patience and dignity over the last three years and eight months while our search for Leah continued."
"Our investigations into Leah's murder will leave no stone unturned, and we owe it to Leah's family to ensure we find the truth.
"We are absolutely committed to doing so, to allow them to gain an understanding of what happened to Leah."
Ms Croucher was last seen on CCTV in the Buckinghamshire city when it was believed she was on her way to work on that Friday morning.
Police began searching the house on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton on 10 October this year, following a tip-off from a member of the public.
The property is less than half a mile (0.8km) from where Ms Croucher was last seen on Buzzacott Lane walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.
Following the discovery of Ms Croucher's body last week her parents left a note and flowers at the scene.
It said: "Our darkest fears have come true, we only need to be apart a little longer. We have so missed you for so long already.
"The future looks so bleak now we know we will never see your smile or hear your laughter again. We will cherish your memories forever."
Leah Croucher: A timeline
- 14 February 2019: Leah Croucher is last seen by her parents at the family home in Quantock Crescent, Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT
- 15 February 2019: CCTV footage shows her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton at 08:16. She was thought to be going to her job at a finance company, but she never arrived
- April 2019: Thames Valley Police says three people had reported possible sightings of Ms Croucher near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15, on the day she went missing
- October 2019: A two-week search by Thames Valley Police of a lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley finds nothing
- 15 February 2021: On the second anniversary of her disappearance, police say there are "no significant leads" and the case is "bewildering and frustrating"
- 12 October 2022: Police open a murder investigation after unidentified human remains and a rucksack containing personal possessions belonging to Leah are found in the loft of a home on Loxbeare Drive in Furzton
- 14 October 2022: Neil Maxwell, a deceased sex offender, is named main suspect in the case by police
- 21 October 2022: Police confirm that a body found in a the house on Loxbeare Drive belongs to Leah Croucher, but cannot confirm the cause of death yet
