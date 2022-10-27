Amersham farm's seven goats stolen in overnight raid

Two goats at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.Kew Little Pigs
Arial and Gabriel were among the seven goats stolen from the farm

Thieves have stolen all seven goats from an animal attraction during an overnight raid on a farm.

The animals were taken from Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said the animals were "part of our family" and she was "absolutely petrified" they would be killed for meat.

She said: "I can't stop thinking about what might be happening to them.

"We take security incredibly seriously. It feels like a terrible violation."

Kew Little Pigs
The farm's owner said she was "petrified" the goats might be killed for meat

