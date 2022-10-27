Leah Croucher's family say hope is extinguished after body found
- Published
Leah Croucher's family said their hopes were "brutally extinguished in the cruellest and harshest of ways" after her body was found earlier this month.
Ms Croucher's remains were discovered in an empty house in Milton Keynes after she went missing aged 19 in 2019.
Police have named sex offender Neil Maxwell as the main suspect in their murder inquiry, but he was found dead weeks after the teenager disappeared.
Her family said up until the discovery they held a "faint glimmer of hope".
In a tribute released via Thames Valley Police, they said they knew the "heartbreaking news would come one day" that "Leah had been taken from us".
"The faint glimmer of hope that we all held allowed us to fool ourselves into believing that our assumption could have been wrong," they said.
Ms Croucher was last seen on CCTV walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, Milton Keynes, on her way to work on 15 February 2019.
Her body was found, along with her rucksack and other belongings, at a house on Loxbeare Drive - which is less than half-a-mile (0.8km) from where she was last seen.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk