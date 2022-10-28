Police stop train at Milton Keynes after umbrella is mistaken for sword
- Published
Armed police were called to reports of a man carrying a samurai sword on a train, only to find it was an umbrella.
Thames Valley Police said the train was stopped at Milton Keynes Central station after a call from a member of the public.
"It turns out that the male was carrying an umbrella that he purchased online with a samurai sword-looking handle," the force said.
Officers said he decided to "surrender" the umbrella for destruction.
"Please be mindful that these type of items can cause serious alarm and distress to other members of the public," the force said.
