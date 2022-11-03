Ed Sheeran: Singer films music video on Lowestoft beach
- Published
Ed Sheeran has been seen filming a new music video on the Suffolk coast.
The singer, who grew up in Framlingham and still has a home there, was spotted with a crew on North Denes beach, Lowestoft.
Crowds gathered to watch the star who said on social media that he was making a video for his new album, which is due to be released next year.
One onlooker said it was "amazing to see him" in the area and he had been happy to take photographs for them.
In an Instagram post filmed on the beach, Sheeran said he was "over the moon" that Shivers - the third single released from his fourth studio album = (pronounced equals) - had hit a billion streams on Spotify which makes it his eleventh song as an artist and fifteenth as a writer to do so.
"Thank you everyone who's been streaming that song," he told his 40m followers.
"I'm going to celebrate by shooting a music video for my brand new album which will be out next year."
Louise Addy, from Lowestoft, who went to the site at the bottom of Links Hill, said it was "just amazing to see him".
"He was kindly wanting to take as many photographs [for us] as he could," she said, "but there were quite a few of us down there so he got us into groups and took pictures of us with people's phones.
"It was just lovely, very cold and windy but it was lovely to see him and be close."
Jodie Scott, also from the town, went to the beach after seeing photos on social media.
"It's one of the moments you think 'why not go and see'," she said.
"Unfortunately I didn't get to meet him in person but it was an experience knowing he was filming his upcoming music video in our town."
Sheeran's fourth studio album was released in October 2021, four years after his album ÷ (divide) and follows the theme of his records being named after mathematical symbols.
He has also released + (plus) and x (multiply).
The Ipswich Town fan currently sponsors the team's shirts for a third season and five symbols +-=÷x are displayed on the front.
The singer is quite often seen in East Anglia and was spotted in Ipswich last month when he played an impromptu gig.