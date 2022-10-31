Luton boy shared fatal stabbing aftermath on Snapchat, court hears
- Published
A 16-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of a man bleeding after he fatally stabbed him, a court heard.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murdering 63-year-old Ghulam Raja on 15 November.
The trial at Luton Crown Court heard Mr Raja, who was from Bolton, and had travelled to Luton to visit his mother.
The boy, who is now 17, called 999 and told the operator the weapon used was "a knife, innit?" and the stabbing was "self defence", the court heard.
Prosecutor Sarah Morris said before the attack the boy was heard shouting "I am going to kill him".
She said he went to the kitchen to get a knife and stabbed Mr Raja twice to the head, and once to the neck and thigh.
Ms Morris said the boy then "unlocked his mobile phone, went into the Snapchat App and recorded a seven or eight seconds video clip and uploaded it".
He recorded Mr Raja bleeding heavily on a bed that had been set up in the living room, the court heard.
Ms Morris told the jury the video was "crucial" to its decision.
"It tells you he is someone revelling in the fact he has just stabbed him... boasting to the people who know him," she said.
"He is someone who is aggressive and desperately hyped-up.
"The victim was unarmed."
'A knife, innit?'
The boy called 999 after speaking to a relative and told the operator "there has been a murder", the court heard.
He said the victim had been stabbed and he was the offender. When asked by the operator what weapon had been used, he is said to have replied: "A knife, innit? What do you think? I done it. It was self-defence though."
Ms Morris said when the boy was medically examined at the police station, there was only a small mark on his right arm.
Mr Raja was taken to hospital but died on 20 November.
At the start of the trial, the judge Justice Jeremy Johnson KC said: "It is unlikely there will be a dispute he caused the injuries that led to the death."
He said the defence would be that he was defending himself and another person in the house.
The trial continues.
