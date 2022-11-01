Leah Croucher's killer has brother Haydon's blood on hands - sister
The sister of Leah Croucher said her killer also had "our brother's blood on their hands", in a post on social media paying tribute to the teenager.
Miss Croucher's body was found in a house in Milton Keynes last month, years after she went missing in 2019.
Her half-brother Haydon Croucher took his own life later that year, with his family saying her death "broke" him.
Jade Croucher said on Instagram the family's world "crumbled" when remains were found in "that house of horrors".
Police have named sex offender Neil Maxwell as the main suspect in their murder inquiry, but he was found dead weeks after the teenager disappeared.
In her post, Jade Croucher said: "I honestly do not know how we will ever recover from this excruciating pain, the sheer horror of what we have been put through and most importantly the heartache of losing you.
"You have been stolen from us. Your life so cruelly taken at just 19 years old and our lives ripped apart.
"You deserved more than this."
"Our Leah, your warmth, radiance and beautiful soul made such an impact on the lives of those of us lucky enough to be blessed with knowing you and loving you," she added.
"Let it be known to the whole wide world that the person responsible for your murder has Haydon's blood on their hands too.
"For now, all I can take comfort in is the thought that you two are together in heaven where one day I will be reunited with you both."
Miss Croucher was last seen on CCTV walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, Milton Keynes, on her way to work on 15 February 2019.
Last month, her body and belongings were found at a property on Loxbeare Drive - which is less than half-a-mile (0.8km) from where she was last seen.
Neil Maxwell, who has been named the prime suspect in her death, worked as a maintenance man for the homeowner, who lives abroad, and was the only person to have keys to the house when the teenager vanished.
He was being hunted by police in connection with a sexual assault that happened in November 2018 and had evaded arrest on 18 occasions prior to his death in April 2019.
