Aylesbury bus station crash kills man in his 80s
- Published
A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a bus at a bus station in Aylesbury.
The crash happened at the site on Great Western Street in the Buckinghamshire town on Monday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police said the man was treated for his injuries but later died at the scene. The station was closed for several hours.
No arrests have been made and the man's next-of-kin have been informed, the force added.
Dt Con Naomi Hames, investigating officer, said: "We are conducting an investigation and would appeal for any witnesses to this incident."
