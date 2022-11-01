Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden
A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son.
Ellie Jacobs is charged with killing Archie Jacobs at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020.
Ms Jacobs, now of Moor Road, Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody.
She is expected to enter a plea on 13 January with a three-week trial provisionally set for 24 April.
