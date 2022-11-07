Ware: Bereaved mum devastated by new baby son's cancer
A mother whose baby son died last year said she could not understand how life could be so cruel after her new baby was diagnosed with leukaemia.
Sophie Kitcher's son Huxley died last July when he was just three days old.
The 34-year-old, from Ware in Hertfordshire, was told this week that one-month-old Ralphie had got acute myeloid leukaemia.
"I don't understand how life can be so cruel and my baby has now got to go through this," she said.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay for their accommodation while Ralphie has chemotherapy for the next five months at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Doctors have said Ralphie has got a 30% chance of surviving, she said.
"If we haven't already been through hell and back here we are again, our beautiful darling rainbow boy has been diagnosed with leukaemia," she said on Instagram.
"Ralphie, you are our purpose and the reason we are still both here today fighting for you with your brother looking over us.
"Please everyone say your prayers for us, mummy and daddy are absolutely broken in pieces. How has this happened you are so perfect."
Her son Huxley was diagnosed with Down's syndrome at birth last July and died during surgery to repair a hole in his intestine.
Ralphie was born on 5 October at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow. He was given the middle name Leo in memory of his big brother, who was born under the star sign.
Mrs Kitcher said at the time she felt Ralphie had arrived to "help heal mummy and daddy's broken hearts" and had made them smile again.
A friend created the fundraising page to help the family because the hospital only allowed one parent to stay there at a time.
It has raised more than £50,000 so far, which would help the family be together during an extremely difficult time, they added.
