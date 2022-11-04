St Albans: New urgent care service replaces minor injuries unit
A new urgent care service has replaced a hospital's minor injuries unit that closed during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Integrated Urgent Care Hub (IUCH), for people who need immediate care but whose illnesses and injuries are not life-threatening, has been opened at St Albans City Hospital in Hertfordshire.
Patients are treated by nurses who can call on GPs for further support.
HUC, formerly called Herts Urgent Care, said the new hub would "increase access to same-day urgent care for patients".
The minor injuries unit temporarily closed as part of West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The new service, in the refurbished space which previously housed the unit, is by appointment-only for people over one-year old, HUC said. Those aged under one will be directed to other services.
Patients may be offered an appointment at the hub on the same day when they contact NHS 111, and from 9 November GP practices will also be able to book patients into the service.
It is being opened every day and will provide access to diagnostic services, including X-rays, but it will not offer a walk-in service.
Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive officer for Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board, said: "The opening of this new service is great news for our patients and delivers on our commitment to deliver an enhanced urgent care service from St Albans City Hospital.
"The Integrated Urgent Care Hub will play a key part in taking pressure off busy GP practices and emergency departments."
