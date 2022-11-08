Luton teen accused of murder says he thought he was going to die
- Published
A teenager has told a court he thought he was "going to die" at the hands of a man he is accused of murdering.
Ghulam Raja, 63, from Bolton, was stabbed to death after travelling to Luton to visit his mother in November last year, Luton Crown Court heard.
The accused was 16 at the time and said the stabbing was "self defence" when he called 999, the jury was told.
The teenager, who is now 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.
He appeared in the witness box earlier and was crying as he gave evidence.
The teenager told jurors that Mr Raja had his arm around his neck making it difficult to breath.
Asked by his barrister, Naeem Mian KC, what he was thinking, he replied: "When he done that it was tighter and tighter, and getting harder for me to breath.
"At that point I just wanted him to stop. I just wanted him to stop. I thought I was going to die."
The jury was sent out by Judge Mr Justice Johnson after the youth appeared to have a panic attack.
The court previously heard the boy posted a video on Snapchat of Mr Raja bleeding after he stabbed him.
Prosecutor Sarah Morris told the jury the video was "crucial" to its decision.
"It tells you he is someone revelling in the fact he has just stabbed him... boasting to the people who know him," she said.
"The victim was unarmed."
Ms Morris said when the boy was medically examined at the police station after the incident on 15 November, there was only a small mark on his right arm.
Mr Raja was taken to hospital but died on 20 November.
At the start of the trial, the judge Justice Jeremy Johnson KC said: "It is unlikely there will be a dispute he caused the injuries that led to the death."
The trial continues.
