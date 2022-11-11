Homes for Ukraine: Bedford increases payments for hosts
- Published
Homes for Ukraine payments are to increase to help host families with the increase in the cost of living, a council said.
Bedford Borough Council said payments would go up by £150 a month, to £500, and would last until March.
The scheme was set up by the government to help those fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A one-off payment of an additional £500 would be available to anyone still hosting in March, it added.
The increased funding has come from a special grant.
Bedford's directly-elected Liberal Democrat Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "We recognise that hosts may be facing additional pressures over the coming months due to the increases in the cost of living."
The cash to was "to help with this", he added.
Since the invasion of Ukraine in February, 300 Ukrainians have been homed in the borough, the council said.
"I am so grateful to once again see the kindness and generosity of the residents of Bedford Borough, who time and again demonstrate their community spirit and willingness to help those who need it", added Mr Hodgson.
