Houghton Regis: Two dead after triple stabbing
Two men have died and another has been seriously injured after being stabbed in a town in Bedfordshire.
Police said they were called to reports of a person being struck by a car in Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, at about 01:20 GMT.
Three men were found with stab wounds. Two died at the scene, while a third was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The identity of the men has not yet been released by police.
Police said the families of the three victims were being supported by officers.
'Horrific incident'
A number of roads have been cordoned off and detectives said there would be a large police presence in the town while investigations are carried out.
T/Det Supt Carl Foster from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a horrific incident which has resulted in two young men losing their lives and a third suffering very serious injuries.
"I understand how concerning this will be for residents, however, from what we know so far we believe this to be a contained incident with no wider ongoing threat to the public.
"There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.
"The area was fairly busy at the time and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or anything leading up to it, to contact police."
