Sting brings My Songs world tour to Bedford Park Concerts
Rock icon Sting is to appear in the Bedford Park Concerts series next summer.
The former lead singer of The Police and 17-time Grammy Award winner is bringing his My Songs world tour to the park in Kimbolton Rd, Bedford, on 24 June.
The show is set to feature songs he wrote throughout his career with The Police and as a solo artist.
George Ezra is also due to perform at the concert series on 30 June.
Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, grew up in Wallsend, North Tyneside and was the frontman, bass player and chief songwriter in The Police in the late 1970s and early 1980s, before going solo.
The band achieved international acclaim and won song of the year at the 1984 Grammys for Every Breath You Take.
In a career spanning almost 50 years, he has sold more than 100 million records.
Earlier this year, his My Songs tour had a six-night residency at the London Palladium - his only scheduled UK shows this year.
Included in the set are hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man.
Fans can also expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Message In A Bottle.
