Dunstable care home residents put at risk of harm - CQC
- Published
Care home residents were put at "risk of harm" with one not having a meal for 18 hours, a report found.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Chiltern View in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, as "inadequate" and placed it in special measures.
The CQC inspectors' report also revealed staff shortages, residents not treated with dignity and respect, and medicines not managed safely.
The home said it had "recognised and acknowledged" the shortfalls.
The home, for up to 36 people, is run by Benslow Management Company Limited and was previously rated "requires improvement" in July 2019.
Following inspection visits on 31 August and 28 September this year, the report found there were "not enough staff to meet people's care and support needs".
People were not always treated with dignity and respect and inspectors found examples of residents having to wait for long periods to receive basic help with personal care, going to the toilet, eating and being made comfortable.
Specific points noted by inspectors included:
- one person, who was on a pureed diet, had been offered biscuits, placing them at risk of choking
- bed brakes were not applied on two beds "which put people at risk of falling if they were to attempt to get into bed"
- residents were left in "wet clothing"
- socks that were too small were put on a resident, and not removed "in a timely way" leaving their feet discoloured, deeply ridged and cold
- a bedroom door had been removed and not replaced for two days "offering no privacy"
- fire doors had been propped open
- one person was found walking in their underwear in communal corridors and another was left naked in their bedroom waiting for care
- medicines were not "managed safety"
- too much reliance on agency staff
Before the inspection, an environmental health officer found evidence of rodents, which resulted in the kitchen being closed for deep cleaning.
During the CQC's inspection the kitchen was clean, the report said.
'Under close review'
Louise Broddle, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said standards were "unacceptable" and "put people using the service at risk of harm".
"One person, who was at high risk of weight loss, had lunch at 1.28pm and was offered their final meal for the day, of which they ate only a little, just two hours later.
"They were then not offered anything else until breakfast the next day, after 10am.
"A second person, who had lost significant weight over the preceding year, frequently went 18 hours between the last meal of the day and breakfast the following morning."
Ms Broddle said the home would be kept "under close review" and the CQC would "not hesitate to take further action" if needed.
Chiltern View has been told it cannot admit new residents.
However, the report also found that the care home had increased its staffing, an operations director had been appointed and a plan had been developed to support improvements.
"They have demonstrated an understanding of the areas of concern and the work and time required to demonstrate lasting improvements," the CQC said.
A spokeswoman for Benslow Care Homes said it had "worked tirelessly since the visits to address and remedy all the concerns raised".
"We will continue to work towards our service improvement plan, to ensure that our residents receive care of the highest standard at Chiltern View," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk