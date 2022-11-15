Houghton Regis stabbing: Police arrest second murder suspect
- Published
A second man has been arrested over a triple stabbing which killed two men and left a third in a critical condition.
Two men died at the scene on Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on Sunday morning.
A male suspect, in his 30s, was detained on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
The second, also in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of the same offences on Monday.
Central Bedfordshire Labour councillor Antonia Ryan said she and fellow councillors met Ch Insp Cray Birch from Bedfordshire Police on Monday, adding a working group would be formed to tackle knife crime in the town.
Ms Ryan said: "It is imperative that we provide our residents with wrap around care that addresses the impact this event has had on their lives.
"For that reason, a hub will be set up with partners from mental health services, the police and Central Bedfordshire Council's community safety team, to deal with the ripple effect across the community and the trauma this has caused."
Mr Birch said the force had "greatly increased our presence and patrols in the area".
