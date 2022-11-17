Houghton Regis stabbing: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two people have been charged with murder after two men were stabbed to death in a town.
Three men were stabbed in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire, on Sunday.
Two men died at the scene while the other was seriously injured.
Nicholas Papworth and Curtis Long have been charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of conspiracy to murder and three counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Papworth, 31, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice. He is due in court alongside Mr Long, 32, of Hallwicks Road, Luton, later.
A third man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
